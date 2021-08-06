Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Will Archie’s past in the Army be visited?







Already in Riverdale season 5 we’ve seen the show jump forward a significant amount of time. So when will producers fill in the cracks? Well, we’ve got a little bit more news on that very subject within now!

While you have to wait until the end of August to get an episode entitled “Reservoir Dogs,” rest assured this one will be huge for KJ Apa’s character of Archie. Want to know more about what happened to him in the Army? This episode will serve as an opportunity to do that. We know that this show loves its big mysteries, but there’s something just as important about the personal arcs. These are where you learn what makes someone tick and define them as a person.

For a few more details on what’s ahead for Archie, let alone some other characters on the show, check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.

Ultimately, it feels like this episode is giving you the best of both worlds — an opportunity to learn about Archie’s past and still deal with a dramatic, important mystery in the present. Of course, this is one that Betty will be very-much focused on…

