LeVar Burton responds to Mike Richards – Jeopardy! hosting chatter







Is Mike Richards really about to be the next host of Jeopardy! after months of speculation and guest hosts on the air? We know that there are reports out there that the show executive producer and former Beauty and the Geek host is in “advanced talks” to become the new host, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Nonetheless, the reports are leading to an outcry on social media, with a lot of people questioning why one of the more popular guest hosts was not chosen. After all, we’ve seen people like LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik receive rave reviews from a lot of viewers out there.

So what does Burton himself have to say about some of the reports? While the Reading Rainbow host never mentions the story by name in a new post on Twitter, it’s pretty clear what he is talking about:

I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.

We will continue to be disappointed that Burton did not have the same opportunity as some hosts earlier in the year — the initial run of guests had more than one week to shine in the position, and he also saw his episodes air up against the Olympics. Yet, he got a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream, and no matter what happens, we’re thrilled for the opportunity to watch them.

In our mind Richards wouldn’t be the ideal host for Jeopardy!, largely since he doesn’t have that x-factor that would make him so deeply attached to the brand. Yet, he’s a safe choice due to his experience with the show and hosting on television in general.

Do you still want LeVar Burton as your dream Jeopardy! host?

