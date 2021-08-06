Big Brother 23: Where is Whitney Williams, Julie Chen extended interview?







Tonight on Big Brother 23, we saw the eventual demise of Whitney Williams in the game. Her eviction was clear from the start. If you looked closely, she was wearing a dress in the living room while everyone else was dressed for endurance. How much more clear could you really get? (It would be funny if Whitney stayed and had to compete in formal wear, but that’s not happening.)

Instead, what we want to get into here is where you could see the extended eviction interview between Whitney and Julie Chen Moonves, where there will be a lot more chatter about the game!

So what will some of Julie’s big topics for Whitney be? We’re sure she will talk about her time with Frenchie, being a team captain, and then also her inability to make any traction in the game.

In looking at Whitney’s potential Big Brother legacy, let’s just say that we’ve got some bad news. We’re not sure how much of one there really is. She didn’t make any big moves, didn’t fight hard enough to stay, and never had a bunch of great moments on the show. She cuddled a lot with Xavier and talked about missing her kids, but she’s not a standout contestant. Because she was in the dark on the Cookout alliance, she never had a chance to fight that hard for her future in the game, either. She was doomed the moment that she was up there versus Hannah after the Veto Ceremony.

Expect Julie’s extended interview to arrive on the show’s social channels tomorrow. You’ll be waiting a while for it…

