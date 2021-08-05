Big Brother 23: Was Whitney Williams fourth houseguest evicted?







Entering tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, it looked to be the end of the road for Whitney Williams. Also, it was not that hard to figure out why that was. She didn’t do enough strategically, and from the get-go was also too associated with Frenchie. She was the target for the entirety of the week and unfortunately, she stood no chance of staying for the week up against Hannah.

We know that she did try to campaign a little bit in the house on Wednesday night, but it almost felt like a formality — it was hard to see a scenario in which she stayed. Nonetheless, we’ll break down the episode tonight in case there are any last-minute surprises.

Want to watch our latest Big Brother 23 live-feed update? Then be sure to check that out below! After doing that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have some other updates coming throughout the rest of the season.

The problem with Whitney’s impending demise tonight is really the problem that we’ve had with most of the season, as fun as much of the cast is — relative predictability. Every eviction so far has been set from almost the very moment the Veto Ceremony ended. Some of that is due to the alliances like the Cookout and Royal Flush, but another part of it is due to players not showing the sort of killer instinct that you need in a game like this.

When we finally got the vote, there was no question: It was unanimous for Whitney to leave. She even dressed to be evicted, completely forgoing any element of surprise. There was no drama with her exit, she hugged everyone, and then she went out to see Julie. The interview was a little bit dry, though Julie chose to reveal the Royal Flush to her and not the Cookout.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates from the Big Brother 23 live feeds

What did you think about tonight’s Big Brother 23 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







