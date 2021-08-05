Departure season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest







Following the launch of season 2 today, should you expect a Departure season 3 renewal over at Peacock? Within this article, we’ll do our best to dive into everything we know, at least for the time being.

So where do we start off here? Let’s begin with some hopeful news — the show’s Canadian broadcaster in Global has already renewed the series for more episodes! This does not 100% guarantee that the Archie Panjabi series will return to Peacock, but we have reasons aplenty for optimism right now. Take, for example, the fact that Peacock is still pretty early on in its time as a streaming service — it makes sense for them to keep as large of a library as possible.

Also, why wouldn’t you want to keep a show with this strong of a cast on board? While the seasons for this show are pretty short, the writing is able to cram a lot in — it actually has somewhat of a British drama feel in that way.

So when could a Departure season 3 premiere? Provided that Peacock does the expected thing and bring the series back for more episodes, the easy guess right now is that you’ll see more air at some point in the summer of 2022. Because of where we are right now with vaccinations in North America, we have reasons for optimism when it comes to filming happening this year. The most important thing of course remains that the cast and crew are able to do their work safely, no matter where they are or the nature of the production.

Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a good while still to get more news when it comes to Departure season 3 — with that in mind, we simply recommend to enjoy the show on Peacock right now! Relish in what you’ve got…

