NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 filming: Playing around behind the scenes







We’re happy to share a new NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 update whenever there is one, and this one is especially fun for those who love the set.

Who’s the new boss? We know that there are questions aplenty all about that! Hetty spent the bulk of season 12 away — we hope that she’ll be around more next season, but we’re at a point now where it’s almost impossible to predict. Given that Gerald McRaney is a new series regular, odds are you’ll see a lot more of Kilbride manning the metaphorical ship.

So what about Fatima? Of course, she’s not really going to step into the position, but you can see a super-fun Instagram post below of Medalion Rahimi playing around on set and sitting down in the boss’ chair. There’s nothing too spoilery here, but that’s not altogether the point. This is just allowing you to get a sense of some of the fun that happens on these long work days.

We’re hoping for some great stuff this season from Rahimi, especially since most of the cast is going to be forced to up their game with both Nell and Eric gone. Fatima is likely going to be one of the characters who takes on some of their duties, but we know that she can easily transition over to field work at the same time.

Is Fatima going to be in some danger moving forward?

While there’s nothing in the Instagram post below that suggests so, you can see a hint of something rather bloody over on Daniela Ruah’s official page. We know that this is a dangerous job, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the character does find herself in the line of fire at some point during this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medalion Rahimi (@medalion_r)

