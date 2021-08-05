America’s Got Talent: America’s Wildcard special coming to Peacock







It seems as though America’s Got Talent has decided upon its plan for the live shows, and there’s a surprise thrown in there!

Today, NBC confirmed that on Tuesday, Peacock will begin streaming America’s Got Talent: America’s Wildcard, a special that will give five acts a chance to compete for the remaining spot in the top 36. Those five acts are singer Dylan Zangwill, singer Matt Mauser, comedian Mike Goodwin, magician Patrick Kun and singer Storm Large. The winner will have a chance to perform on the final live quarterfinals show on Tuesday, August 24.

So why are the producers doing this? There’s a chance that this was long the plan so that NBC could further leverage their in-house streaming service. However, this could also be a response to the departure of Nightbirde from the competition. Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act announced earlier this week that she is stepping away to focus on her battle with cancer. It’s hard to know the mechanics of this wild-card show but at least one more act is going to get a shot of joining the remaining performers.

Now that we’ve said all of this, doesn’t it feel like a no-brainer that Mauser is going to get this spot? Singers historically fare really well in this competition, and that’s before even considering Mauser’s memorable and tragic backstory — he lost his wife in the same helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and many others. We think viewers will flock to him, though of course some of this still depends on his song choice and performance quality.

Because of the Olympics, America’s Got Talent is not doing a Judge Cuts this year — instead, we’ll see the live shows air on Tuesdays for the remainder of the season.

