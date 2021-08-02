Nightbirde leaving America’s Got Talent to focus on cancer battle







Some truly sad news is coming out of the America’s Got Talent world today — singer Nightbirde, considered by many to be the favorite to win the whole show, is stepping away from the competition.

In a new post on Instagram, the inspirational singer (who detailed her ongoing battle with cancer) made it clear that it was due to her health that she would have to depart the competition before the live shows:

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Since this post, America’s Got Talent publicly wished her the best on Instagram — she’s also received support from This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz and former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. (This post is still recent; we imagine that even more messages of encouragement and light will surface in the coming hours.)

This news is truly heartbreaking, given that Nightbirde (real name Jane Marczewski) proved herself to be an incredible talent to the point that she received Simon Cowell’s elusive Golden Buzzer. We know that she would have been extremely successful on the live shows and garnered even more support. It’s with this in mind that we hope that AGT and Cowell do support her in some shape or form — but she’s correct that her first priority has to be her health and recovery. We’re sending her every bit of positive energy possible so that she can fight this, recover, and eventually get back to making the music that she loves. We’ll keep you posted with other updates.

You can see the full post from Nightbirde below. America’s Got Talent returns with its live shows a week from Tuesday, and we welcome you to leave your own well-wishes for the singer in the attached comments. (Photo: NBC.)

