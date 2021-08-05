Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Prepare for season 1 finale, season 2







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you’re interested in diving into this question, we’re happy to help you out within!

Now, here’s where we hand over some of the bad news: We’re going to be waiting for a little while still to see the show back on the air. Because of the Tokyo Olympics there is no new episode airing on the network tonight; the Jared Padalecki series is going to be back on August 12, and it will be with a game-changing finale that could introduce all sorts of twists and turns within the world of the show. Based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s a reasonably good chance at a cliffhanger here. We’d prepare for one in advance, mostly because Walker just feels like that sort of show. They want to do something that leaves you screaming at the TV by the very end of it.

If you haven’t seen too many other details about the finale yet, check out the synopsis and the promo below…

SEASON FINALE – Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#118). Original airdate 8/12/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At least if the Walker finale does end with some sort of cliffhanger, you can rest easy knowing that this is not some sort of obnoxiously-long one. After all, the show is going to be returning to The CW with new episodes in October, and we hope that the drama will pick up shortly after where the finale ends. With the pacing of this show, we’re not altogether sure that a time jump is really needed.

What do you want to see on the Walker season 1 finale, let alone season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

