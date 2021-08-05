The Resident season 5 poster features Conrad, emotional message







We know that The Resident season 5 is coming to Fox this fall — and now, we’ve got a better sense of what the theme of it will be.

For a little more on that, why not check out the poster below? This comes courtesy of TVLine, and it features Matt Czuchry’s character of Conrad front and center. What’s perhaps even more interesting here is the tagline of “healing starts within.”

What does this poster mean? More than anything, we think it indicates that a real focus is going to be put on mental health this season — which makes a good bit of sense when you think about what some of these doctors have gone through. With Conrad in particular, we’re looking at someone who went through a lot in between the health crisis and Nic’s near-death experience. Sure, he had some good things happen last year, whether it be his wedding or becoming a father, but life is far from perfect. Conrad knows that — death and despair are things that often come with being a doctor, even if you have a number of other victories along the way.

The Resident season 5 premieres on Tuesday, September 21 — it will be back in its typical premiere window and hopefully, we’re going to have a little bit more in the way of news over the next few weeks. A full trailer will probably be released either at the end of this month or in early September; after all, we still have a lot of questions about the larger story. Conrad taking on the system has been a key part of The Resident from the beginning; that isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

