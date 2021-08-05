Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will Larenz Tate be back?







We know that the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost is going to be coming to Starz a little bit later this fall; why not talk about a familiar face?

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it many more times — Larenz Tate is one of our favorite performers within the show universe. Rashad Tate may be far from a hero, but he’s no doubt compelling to watch. He brings the messy world of politics right into the show, and we know that eventually, he’ll have his own chance to shine over on Power Book V: Influence.

So will you see Rashad back for season 2? There is some serious evidence of it going down. Take, for starters, the fact that Lahmard Tate is going to be back with the franchise as Rashad’s cop brother Kamaal. Meanwhile, there are also the Instagram Stories from Michael Rainey Jr. that hint that Larenz may be back on set. It’d make to see him at the end of the season much in the way that we saw Joseph Sikora back as Tommy at the end of Ghost season 1. It’s a great way to inject some more drama into the show, while also better set the stage for the next spin-off in the franchise.

As for what’s going on in Rashad’s world at the time he turns up, that’s what we’re excited to dive into a little bit more when Ghost returns.

