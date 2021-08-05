Law & Order: SVU season 23: Will Mariska Hargitay’s injury be written in?







For those wondering whether or not Mariska Hargitay’s recent ankle injury will be a part of Law & Order: SVU season 23, we now have an answer!

In a statement to TVLine, a rep for the show confirms that Mariska’s injury will “be addressed in the season premiere,” which we tend to take as a sign that yes, Benson may not be running around New York City for a good while. If they had no plans to write in the injury, who address it in a statement at all?

Ultimately, the most important thing on set is that Hargitay has the necessary time to recover, even while filming her scenes as Olivia. Writing it into the story is the thing that makes the most sense. While may be a superhero in so many ways, superheroes still get hurt. They suffer the same flaws as all of us; including something like this into the show is just another reminder of the character’s vulnerability.

SVU season 23 is going to premiere on NBC next month and all early indications suggest that there’s a stuff for the writers to address. There is the state of things between Rollins and Carisi after their relationship finally turned romantic; beyond just that, though, we also have an opportunity to look at things further when it comes to Benson and Stabler. We don’t necessarily mean this in a romantic way (even if there are ‘shippers out there) — they still have a lot of room to grow after Stabler left so many years ago.

Then, of course you have the cases themselves, which will be as timely and as important as ever. We should learn a little more about those in the weeks ahead.

