The Hills: New Beginnings season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at MTV?







Following tonight’s finale, should you be hoping for The Hills: New Beginnings season 3 to happen at MTV? Or, is it more likely that this is it for the revival?

For the time being, it does feel like the future for the reality franchise is somewhat up in the air. Tonight marks the conclusion of a dramatic and contentious season, and with no official renewal yet the network will likely look at both the ratings and audience interest before deciding if they want to continue.

It goes without saying that The Hills has substantial name recognition — once upon a time, this was one of the biggest shows that MTV had! The twist here, of course, is that the ratings are not what they used to be, and the audience for this show now may be substantially older — how many new, younger viewers are coming on board for New Beginnings?

One thing that is somewhat-interesting what Spencer Pratt said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, prior to most of the season airing:

“I would imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs … We don’t even know what people are saying in their testimonials.”

You can argue that this could be reason for a substantial change when the new season premieres — though of course, this could be a great reason to bring everyone back! If you are MTV, wouldn’t you be craving a lot of this drama? Another big reason for a renewal would be to simply shoot a season that wasn’t as restricted by the global health crisis — even though it is still a big part of our world today and there will need to be some precautions put into place.

What do you want to see from The Hills: New Beginnings season 3, provided it happens?

