Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? New season 3 spoilers







Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll of course share an answer to that question! Beyond just that, though, we’ll look ahead to multiple season 3 episodes in terms of what’s coming up.

We begin, though, by sharing some of the unfortunate news: We’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see Perry Mattfeld and the rest of the cast back. Because of the Olympics, The CW is keeping this show off the air until August 11, but the plan after that seems to be to give you weekly episodes for most of the rest of the season. They’re trying to look out for the show’s long-term best interests and shielding it from heavy competition — it’s hard to say whether or not this really works, but it’s at least nice to know they care! (The fact that In the Dark already has a renewal for another season is the biggest sign of all here.)

So while you do wait for the series to return, there are a couple of things worth checking out if you haven’t already. First and foremost, let’s hand over the synopses for some of the episodes coming up…

Season 3 episode 6, “Arcade Fire” – EVERYONE GETS BURNED – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) desperate attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble. A disagreement between Gene (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theodore Bhat) is not without its consequences. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Yael Zinkow & Jason Pierre (306). Original airdate 8/11/2021.

Season 3 episode 7, “Pretty in Pink” – JUST DUCKY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) look to Josiah (guest-star Maurice Compte) for answers about Jess (Brooke Markham). Meanwhile, Gene (Matt) makes a bold move. The episode was directed by Ingrid Jungermann and written by Jess Burkle (307). Original Airdate 8/18/2021.

Meanwhile, have you seen the promo yet for episode 6? Let’s just say that it puts the “fire” in the installment’s title.

