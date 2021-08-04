Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Whitney’s ‘campaign’ begins







In just over 24 hours the latest Big Brother 23 eviction show is going to arrive and with that, another question will be here: Is there going to be ANY drama at all? From the moment that Whitney first touched the block it was fairly clear that she’d be evicted from the game. Maybe there was a couple of minutes where it looked like Hannah would be in danger but ultimately, she has the Cookout alliance and Derek X. on her side for now. There isn’t much of a reason for any off them to turn on her for the time being.

Even with all of this in mind, it of course makes sense for Whitney to campaign to stick around in the game — but how much is she really trying, and will any of this work out for her?

The sad truth is that Whitney isn’t even doing all that much right now to make us think that she has a chance! Her campaigning consists mostly of going around to other players and telling them that she would like their vote. She doesn’t want to campaign against Hannah since they’re on the same team, but she’s not giving all that much of a reason for her to stay. The biggest argument she COULD make is that she’s a free agent who could work with anyone — or, really try harder to throw Christian under the bus.

Alas, at this point everyone seems to have their mind made up — we don’t think there’s going to be much in the way of genuine debate over the next 24 hours.

Do you think there is any chance that Whitney could stay on Big Brother 23?

