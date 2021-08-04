Lucifer season 6: Final-season poster features Tom Ellis, cast







In just over a month Lucifer season 6 is going to be here and with that, we all must prepare ourselves now for the end of the road. It’s going to be emotional, but also fun at times — isn’t this show in particular so great at bringing you all of these things? We tend to think so.

If the newly-released final season poster does bring a small tear to your eye, we more than understand.

Have you watched our review yet for the second half of Lucifer season 5? If not, we suggest that you watch that below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them.

The poster below comes courtesy of TVLine, and it features a number of your favorite characters alongside the tagline of “all bad things must come to an end.” Heck, even Dan is there!

So why isn’t this poster a little more specific to any one storyline, whether it be (spoiler alert for season 5) the death of Dan or Lucifer Morningstar becoming the new God? We think a lot of this is Netflix recognizing that there are a ton of people who are still working their way through Lucifer at the moment. Because of this, they don’t want to be in a position where they accidentally give all that much away about what lies ahead. If you’re up to date on the series, odds are you don’t need a super-specific poster to convince you to watch the final season. The content alone there should more than do the job.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you most want to see now when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

How do you think the series is going to conclude, at least based on the path that we’re on right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







