The Blacklist season 9: When to expect first promo







Odds are, you’ve heard the news already that The Blacklist season 9 will be premiering in October. Not only that, but it’s migrating over to a new timeslot Thursday nights! We can’t tell you that it will stay in this spot forever, but we can at least spend some time discussing promos.

If we had to wager as to when the first footage would surface, it’s probably easy to circle late September on your calendar. Because The Blacklist isn’t a marquee show for NBC anymore, it’s hard to imagine them rolling out publicity for this a month or more in advance. They could give the series a promotional rollout of a few weeks, mostly to make sure viewers know that there’s still an exciting premise at the heart of the story.

Of course, it’s hard to know what that premise is right now. James Spader will always be compelling as Raymond Reddington, but with Liz seemingly dead, what is his primary motive now? He can no longer protect her and seemingly, many of the most dangerous criminals on the Blacklist are either dead or arrested. Does he round up the remaining people or shift in an entirely new direction? These are questions we hope that the promo can eventually answer, no matter when we get it.

