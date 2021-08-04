Law & Order: SVU season 23 spoilers: Much more Benson, Stabler ahead







While it remains to be seen how many full-fledged crossovers there will be between Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, there are other important things to know on the Benson – Stabler front. Take, for example, that the two characters will have a reasonable amount of time to spend together coming up.

In a recent post on Twitter, executive producer Julie Martin noted that “attention will be paid to Benson and Stabler. They have a lot to talk about in Season 23.” Of course, we imagine that some of this will just be based on them rebuilding their relationship to where they once were. Sure, there was some work done over the course of season 22, but there was really only so much time. A handful of episodes is not going to be enough to make Benson forget about the way Elliot left and the years that went by where he didn’t reach out.

Of course, we do think that the scene at the tail end of the finale lingers with people as well — it’s not some confirmation that these two are going to become a romantic item, but it was a reminder that former partners do sometimes go in this direction at certain points in their lives.

Ultimately, SVU season 23 will have a lot on its plate — there’s the Rollins/Carisi storylines to tackle, the evolution of Benson and Stabler, and of course all of the powerful individual cases. These remain the backbone of this show; no matter what direction the story goes it, we imagine it always coming back to the victims in desperate need of the SVU team’s help.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU, including more updates on what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to Benson and Stabler on Law & Order: SVU season 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







