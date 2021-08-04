Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Ellen Pompeo looks to the future







For the time being, we still don’t know if Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be the final season. A good bit of this rests on star Ellen Pompeo and whatever she decides to do. Will she want to continue playing Meredith Grey? That’s something that is hard to predict given that there are so many factors at play for her here.

One thing that we can go ahead and say, though, is that whenever she does decide to put down the metaphorical stethoscope, she won’t be altogether desperate to dive into another role.

Speaking during a new discussion on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, Pompeo herself made it clear that there are a lot of other things beyond acting that intrigue her at this point, and those could be where her priorities are once she is done with this show:

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again; I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career … [instead], I’m more entrepreneurial at this stage. I’m excited about investing in businesses, and starting [up a] business. That’s an area of growth that I’m excited about, using my brain in a different way.”

We do think there’s a chance we will see Pompeo in something, but we understand wanting a lot of flexibility at this point in her life. She’s playing a single character on a show for well over a decade and a half now; at this point, it only makes some sense to look around the landscape of life and wonder what else is out there.

You will have a chance to see Ellen back as Meredith Grey when Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes this fall.

