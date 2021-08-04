SEAL Team season 5: Watch a couple new BTS videos!







SEAL Team season 5 has been in production for a little while now; isn’t that cause for a good bit of excitement? We know that there are some exciting, action-packed stories coming, and today we’ve got a couple of video messages featuring some familiar faces.

If you look below, you can check out what Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry) has to say about the upcoming episodes — there aren’t a lot of specifics here, but you do get reminders that there’s a lot of great stuff coming that you won’t want to miss. Neil seems as amped-up as ever and we understand why — there was some fantastic material that he got to play over the course of season 4! Ray’s been on an emotional journey and we’re sure that the scars from his capture are still very-much there.

Meanwhile, how about a bonus via featuring Dita, as well? This is one of our favorite four-legged friends on television and moving forward, our hope is that we’re going to see a lot more of Jason and Dita spending time together.

Remember in advance that SEAL Team season 5 is going to look and feed different from any season that came before it. The first four episodes are going to air on CBS come early October; after that, the show is going to transition over to its new home at the Paramount+ streaming service. There is going to be an opportunity for some more changes coming up to the show, but it will take a little bit of time to see how some of those play out.

At the moment, we’re anticipating that some new footage for SEAL Team season 5 is going to be made available next month. Let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best…

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5?

