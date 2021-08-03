The Flash season 8: When can you expect first trailer?







The Flash season 8 is going to be coming to The CW — but unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a little while still. The same goes for getting a chance to see a trailer with brand-new footage.

The first order of business worth mentioning here is simply this: The Flash season 8 won’t even be filming for a good while still! As of right now the Grant Gustin series is slated for a mid-August start of production and with that in mind, it could be October before there’s a generous amount of footage is officially in the can. We also think that there’s no hurry to release information prior to that point — we don’t need a half-hearted teaser or something that is mostly season 7 headlines.

Another consideration that will likely go into promotion for season 8 is whether or not it is the final season of the series. We know that there are a lot of rumors out there already suggesting that the end of the road is just-about here for The Flash, but nothing is confirmed. If season 8 is in fact they end, we expect an even more dramatic trailer reveal and hype aplenty over the endgame. (Honestly, though, our preference right now would be a full season 8 and then a limited ten-episode arc for season 9 — that way, the entirety of the final season could be about a single story.)

In case you had not heard the news as of yet, The Flash season 8 is currently slated to premiere when we get around to Tuesday, November 16 — it’s a later start date than a lot of CW programming and that speaks both to the later start of production and then also the time necessary to get a lot of the post-production effects done.

