Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 1 finale scoop!

The first thing we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on The CW tonight! The simple reason is that we’re still in the midst of the Olympics and that’s not going to be over for several more days. The show will be back with “The Eradicator” next Tuesday, and that is going to set the stage for the epic finale poised to air on August 17.

Curious to learn more information all about what’s coming now? Then we suggest that you read the synopses for both episodes below…

Episode 14, “The Eradicator” – THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher. Original airdate 8/10/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 15, “The Last Sons of Krypton” – SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star. (#115). The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Original airdate 8/17/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If these final two episodes of Superman & Lois are anything like what we’ve seen the entirety of the season so far, we’ve got a feeling that we’re in for quite the treat.

