Chicago PD season 9: Should you expect a time jump?







We’re under two months away from the premiere of Chicago PD season 9 and, of course, it goes without saying we’re excited. There was such an enormous, emotional cliffhanger at the end of this past season, one that clearly left Kim Burgess’ life on the line.

So will the show pick up immediately to address some of the aftermath? Signs do point in that direction. According to a report from TVLine, the plan right now is for the season 9 premiere to pick up shortly after the finale. This makes sense given the way the season ended, and don’t you want to see how some of the big twists are officially unraveled?

At some point, we of course do assume that Chicago PD is going to shake things up and give us a time jump; that tends to happen after almost every finale, given or take. This is a series that does often prefer to be set close to real time and with that, we have to assume that they’ll do something similar here eventually. That will also help to keep it in step with both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, which will likely have time jumps of their own.

One possible benefit for an (eventual) time jump here is simply that it will give everyone some proper time to move forward. Take, for example, with Burgess — it makes some sense that she’s going to need some ample recovery time following what happened, and the show would probably like to have her back on the job sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, we’re thinking that we’ll start to get some more footage of the new Chicago PD season when we get around to the start of next month. We’d be surprised if a whole lot surfaces before then.

