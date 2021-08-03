NCIS season 19: How will the show use Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight?







We know that NCIS season 19 is currently in production, even though everyone is involved is staying somewhat secretive about it. Signs point to the premiere being about Gibbs, but beyond that, everything’s up in the air. Gary Cole is coming aboard the show at some point, and there is going to be a larger role for Katrina Law as Jessica Knight.

With the latter in mind, why not take a few minutes to look at what Jessica’s story could be on the show moving forward?

We already know a little bit about Knight just based on the penultimate episode from last season — as a REACT agent she dealt with a number of dangerous and high-pressure situations. She’s going to bring a lot of potential for the show in terms of action sequences and highly-intense moments. Also, won’t you want to use Katrina Law for that? In between Spartacus, Arrow, and Hawaii Five-0, she has a lot of experience in tackling fight scenes and action-oriented material in general.

The bigger question for us is what sort of personal stories can be told with the character. We still don’t know a lot about her outside of the job! She’s eager to be involved in investigations, but where does some of that come from? We don’t expect one huge, dedicated episode to the character right away; instead, our feeling is that the writers will sprinkle in some details about her here and there throughout the season.

Are we going to miss Bishop for a while? Absolutely, but this doesn’t mean that Jessica Knight can’t shine on her own. NCIS has a good history of establishing fun, interesting characters and then building them out over time.

What do you want to see from Jessica Knight on NCIS season 19?

