





Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Is the show’s hiatus officially at an end yet? If you are looking for answers to these questions, we’ve got them within!

Unfortunately, we don’t have any good news to pass along today. For the second straight week, the show is off the air due to the Tokyo Olympics. Much of the network’s programming is currently in the midst of a hiatus, so you shouldn’t be altogether surprised by getting another short break in the action.

With this being said, the live shows are starting in one week’s time! We are excited to see a number of fantastic acts back on the show, though at the same time there is still sadness in the air. If you missed the news earlier this week, Nightbirde, arguably the favorite to win the whole season, has been forced to withdraw in order to focus on her battle with cancer. We absolutely wish her well in her recovery, and hope that she gets a chance to at least perform on the series when she is healthy and ready to do so.

The live shows for America’s Got Talent will air through the remainder of the summer and in the event you did not know, there is another series coming at midseason in AGT: Extreme. At present, there isn’t all that much known about the show — save of course, for the fact that it could put the focus more on some alternative acts. While we’re still uncertain as to whether or not we need two different iterations of this franchise every year, we understand NBC trying to monetize the brand further. We should see this early next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you most want to see on America’s Got Talent moving forward?

Are you sad that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







