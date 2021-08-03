Riverdale season 5 spoilers: When is Vanessa Morgan returning?







Want to know when Vanessa Morgan is returning to Riverdale as Toni? The actress is on maternity leave for at least part of the season.

Rest assured, though, that you will get a chance to see the character again before too long. Not only that, but she’ll be around for one of the most important episodes of the season!

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had the following to say about Morgan’s participation within the rest of the season:

“Toni is back in plenty of time for our annual musical episode … In fact, she’s back in time for our ‘Pussycat’ episode. And she’s performing a musical number with Tabitha Tate and special visitor Alexandra Cabot, which is heavenly.”

With all of this in mind, it means that we’re going to have a chance in order to see at least a good bit of Toni’s storyline through the end of this season. That means that there’s a reasonably good chance to set the stage for some other interesting stuff in season 6. Remember, after all, that Riverdale already has been renewed for another season! Let’s just hope that there continues to be some good stuff for Toni when we get around to that.

It’s been a long time since the Archie adaptation has aired on the network — but rest assured that the wait is almost over! Wednesday, August 11 is when the remainder of the season will air, and there’s probably not going to be that much of a hiatus between the end of this season and the start of the next one.

One last thing to mention here: Is anyone else curious to see how this musical episode is going to work after the big time jump?

