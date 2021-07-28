Riverdale season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Midseason premiere details!







We know you’ve been waiting a really long time to see Riverdale season 5 episode 11 — luckily, the wait is almost over! New episodes are arriving starting on August 11, and the first one back is going to be huge. Think in terms of an epic revenge plot, plus questions aplenty all about what happened to Jughead. We know this show’s done at least a couple of fake-outs already when it comes to this character; go ahead and add this one to the list, potentially. (Obviously, we’re crossing our fingers that he is alive and okay.)

For those curious, this episode carries with it the title of “Strange Bedfellows,” and you can see some of the first specifics below:

RETURN TO RIVERDALE — In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#511). Original airdate 8/11/2021.

Perhaps the most exciting thing in the trailer below (save for Betty carrying a chainsaw) is seeing Josie back in the mix! With the time jump in mind, it gives the show all sorts of flexibility to play around with that character. The last we saw her she was a part of Katy Keene — but with it canceled, it does open the door for all sorts of other story possibilities. (We wouldn’t mind seeing a couple of those cast members here and there, even if they are just in an Easter-egg capacity — we want Josie around a little more than that.)

