The Bachelorette episode 9: Greg leaves Katie Thurston’s season; why?







Entering The Bachelorette episode 9 on ABC tonight, there really was uncertainty as to what to expect. We knew that we were getting hometown dates and eventually, a moment that would lead to Katie Thurston threatening to quit. We just didn’t know if that was going to happen either tonight or even during the finale next week.

Well, during the latest episode we got our answer … and it was tied to Greg this time around. He’s been a favorite from Katie’s from the beginning but tonight, we saw things start to unravel right at the end of the hometown date. The two clearly cared for each other, but Greg was getting more and more insecure over the process and being a part of it. He wanted reassurance that things were going to be okay and that they were going to be together at the end of all of this.

Want to get our most-recent episode review for The Bachelorette right now? Then all you have to do is check that out below! Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

When Greg went to see Katie after the hometown date, it was pretty clear that he was unraveling and that this was going to end well. We thought that these two were honestly going to end up together but the weight of this show really proved to be too much for him.

We really don’t know at a certain point what Greg was trying to do with meeting Katie again. Instead of working through things he just kept lashing out at her — it’s fine to feel hurt by what happened, but he didn’t want to give her a second chance. She apologized; what else is there? He then said that he was going to leave because Katie didn’t give enough of a response to him when he opened up to her.

The best way we can summarize our thoughts is this: If Greg really cared for Katie, he would have listened. He didn’t.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette right now

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette episode 9 tonight?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates around the corner and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







