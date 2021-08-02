Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5 promo: A 24-hour offer







When you have a chance to check out Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5 this weekend, know that Pamela Johnson is ready to cause many more problems for the Cody Boys.

Want more proof of this? Then all you gotta do is check out the promo below for “Family Business.” This gives you a good sense of the tension that is here already between this character and Smurf’s descendants, mostly because she clearly wants what she wants and has no real problem getting it.

We know based on this video that Pamela is going to make a “24-hour offer” to the guys — it’s possible that this is a job, or something that they can do to earn back some of the money that Smurf supposedly left them. Maybe this is some sort of a test left by Ellen Barkin’s character from beyond the grave. If that is the case, it kinda feels like they fail it — after all, Pamela later makes it clear in the same promo that she wants the guys gone by the end of the week.

What will the Cody guys do without that house? Heck, what will we do without it? It’s served as such a hub for all sorts of crazy shenanigans from the very beginning and ultimately, we have a hard time imagining it going anywhere. Maybe they guys do get thrown out, but they find another way to work their way back to it. Maybe Pamela could prove somewhat agreeable in due time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5?

