Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Pamela’s risky offer







Following tonight’s new episode, one thing is clear entering Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5: Pamela is getting much more involved.

At this point, why in the world wouldn’t she be? Think about this for a moment here. She just met up with Deran for the first time and she understands more of where the Codys are coming from. Of course, they want what they feel is a proper piece of the pie … but getting it is not going to be easy.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 5 synopsis:

As Deran and J compete for control of the family, Pamela presents the Codys with a risky proposition; Pope processes an extra loss by exploding in violence; Craig does business with Frankie.

Over the course of this episode, we imagine that Pope’s anger is going to be at the forefront of the story and we’re not sure that he will be able to hold it back. Remember that at the end of tonight he finally lashed out at J over the death of Smurf; that is something that has been building in him ever since she was first shot. Add that to the power struggle between all of the Cody boys and we do have a rather important foundation that we’ll see define the show the rest of the season.

Oh, and of course there are going to be more flashbacks with Smurf. At this point, they’re needed to establish things between her and Pamela in the past.

