The Bachelorette: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams returning as co-host







For everyone out there hoping to have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stick around as The Bachelorette co-hosts, you’re in luck!

According to a report coming in right now from Variety, the two ladies are currently poised to be coming back to the franchise for Michelle Young’s upcoming season of the show. This is something that was long expected, largely due to the positive reviews they received from the gig this time around.

Bristowe and Adams faced a challenge from the start of working on Katie Thurston’s season — largely in that they had to deal with people upset over Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise. We didn’t see any problem from them stepping into his shoes, and they were able to offer a different perspective. After all, the two have been in the position of contestant/lead before — they know what it’s like and with that, they can offer a different brand of insight to the contestants.

As for whether or not Kaitlyn and Tayshia become the long-term hosts of the franchise overall, that remains to be seen. The biggest test is going to come with the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which should premiere at some point in early 2022. If they are hired to host that season, then odds are they’ll be getting the gig full-time. It already feels like it will be tough to jostle the job away from them now that they are getting it for the second straight weekend.

This summer, meanwhile, will see Bachelor in Paradise hosted by a rotating panel of hosts — plus also Wells Adams, who will manage the Rose Ceremonies.

