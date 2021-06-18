Bachelor in Paradise 2021 spoilers: Wells Adams to have larger role







When Bachelor in Paradise arrives on ABC a little bit later this summer, you will get to see at least one familiar franchise face hosting.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, former The Bachelorette / Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams is not only going to be guest-hosting one episode of the series, but will also have the role of “master of ceremonies” during the Rose Ceremony eliminations. Apparently, this means that David Spade and others will not be wholly responsible for telling people when it’s the final rose of the night.

Is Adams the right fit for the gig? It’s easy to say that he’s got some chops. He worked as a radio host prior to even going on The Bachelorette, and he’s been a part of several Paradise seasons in the role of “bartender.” He’s a well-known franchise commodity, and we can’t help but wonder if this role could be an audition-of-sorts towards replacing Chris Harrison down the road. He could be in the vein of who producers are looking for — someone who knows the ins and outs of the franchise and also someone well-liked through most of Bachelor Nation.

The current season of Bachelor in Paradise is filming now, and it will most likely feature contestants from Peter Weber, Clare Craley/Tayshia Adams, Matt James, and Katie Thurston’s recent seasons of the franchise. A few other familiar faces could pop in there at some point.

