The Republic of Sarah episode 9 spoilers: ‘Sons and Daughters’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming up next on The Republic of Sarah episode 9? The show continues to air a new episode a week, and that momentum is probably one of the best things it has going for it right now. The ratings haven’t been great for most of the season and with that, it needs to keep the viewers that it has.

So what is so interesting about this next episode? For starters, it feels like one of the most focused installments we’ve seen to date in terms of character. Most of the episodes so far have been about specific problems that exist in Greylock and Sarah’s efforts to fix them. This time around, it’s a lot more about the people and how to help them on an individual. The fact that the title is “Sons and Daughters” serves as yet another clue of this.

Below, we’ve got the full The Republic of Sarah episode 9 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

THE TOUGH ISSUES – When Corrine (Hope Lauren) confides in Sarah (Stella Baker) about what happened with Danny (Luke Mitchell), Corinne also admits that she needs Sarah’s help with something she has always questioned. Sarah confronts Danny about what happened leaving Danny to make a decision about his future. Bella (Landry Bender) knows that her dad is struggling and wants to help him, but she wants to redefine the terms of their relationship that works for both of them. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) admits to Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) about feeling guilty about liking her new life without her mom, so Tyler shares his own experience to help her feel better. Yangzom Brauen directed the episode written by Jeffrey Paul King & Debra Fordham (#109). Original airdate 8/9/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As the show continues, we do imagine that we’ll see the writers juggle both these individual issues and ones impacting Greylock on a larger scale — for now, it’s still really hard to figure out how this show will ultimately conclude.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Republic of Sarah episode 9?

