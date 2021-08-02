Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Liz confronts Max







As we prepare for Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 3 next week, isn’t it fair to say that Liz is back in the thick of things? It feels that way, or at least it does based on some early info. You knew that she couldn’t be away from the group forever, right?

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Black Hole Sun,” and we have to imagine that this is more than just a really great song reference. This is a chance for Maria to learn more about her vision and what it means — in general, it feels like this is the season of mysteries. Think about where we started with Max’s “double” at the start of the season and everything that is going on now with Maria and Isobel. We do get why the show would be structured this way now — after all, isn’t that a great way to keep people watching? It also ties back into one of the most-interesting things about supernatural shows,

Below, we’ve got the full Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

WHAT GIVES – Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Dean). Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision and Isobel (Lily Cowles) is learning more about her abilities. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a strange encounter and Michael (Michael Vlamis) is fueled by his anger. Also starring, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder, the episode was directed by Aprill Winney and written by Eva McKenna & Onalee Hunter Hughes (303). Original airdate 8/9/2021.

If you are loving this season, remember to keep watching live! After all, the ratings are down about 20% in the demo versus season 2 — we attribute some of that to the show airing so late in the summer, but still.

