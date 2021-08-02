The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: Blake’s ‘hometown date’ with Katie







Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 9, hometown dates are here … or, at least the show’s version of them. Because Katie Thurston can’t travel with her guys, we’re instead going to see a situation tonight where some of the guys bring their hometowns to her. Everyone is still at the same New Mexico resort they’ve been at all season, and the production is going to try and be a little bit creative.

As for whether or not they’re good at said creativity, that’s a totally different story.

Want to watch our most-recent The Bachelorette discussion video? Then check that out below! Once you do this very thing remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we also have some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

The sneak peek below offers you a good bit of insight into Blake Moynes’ “hometown date” with Katie, which seems to by and large be a repeat of what we saw with Serena P. on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Do the producers of this show realize that there’s something more to Canada than just hockey and/or poutine? This entire situation just feels like production running out of eyes … and that’s before we even get to the Greg part of things.

Why did they allow Greg to sit outside on his balcony? If we were him, the last thing we’d want to do is even just a see a second of Blake and Katie spending time together. We obviously knew going on this season that this would be a part of the process — he’s not naïve. There is just a huge difference between knowing something is going to happen and then actually seeing it right in front of your face. That’s when it starts to feel a little bit more like torture.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette episode 9 tonight?

What do you think is going to happen with some of these hometown dates? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







