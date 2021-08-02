Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (Day 26)







The Veto Ceremony is going to be coming up tomorrow in the Big Brother 23 house — so what can you expect to see?

Based on most of the campaigning that is going on in the game tonight, we don’t think there’s going to be all that much of a surprise tomorrow. Christian won the Veto yesterday in the house, and we haven’t gotten the feeling at all that he plans on using it! He is also Head of Household, so he’s the person who made the nominations in the first place.

At this point in time in the house, everyone seems to be FAR more focused on what’s going to happen next week than anything going on in the game at present. Tiffany has worked for much of the day to subtly steer Sarah Beth as a future target, with a recognition that she’s smart and that it would also take away another option from Kyland. Christian and Alyssa are going to continue to be there as targets, as well, but the problem with going after any of these people is that it would expose the Royal Flush alliance as fake.

The CBS show doesn’t always do a good job of explaining it, but really, it is the Cookout alliance that is running the show right now. They’re more loyal to each other than anyone else, and so they’re probably fine with any move happening so long as one of them doesn’t go home. The real challenge for them will just be making sure two of them don’t get on the block together at the same time.

