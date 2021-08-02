Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?







Following tonight’s finale, should you expect a Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 4 at National Geographic? What do we know about it?

We don’t need to beat around the bush here — there is going to be another batch of episodes of the travel/wilderness show at some point in the future! This news was first confirmed earlier this year, and it solidifies once more the commitment that the network has in its collaboration with the prolific chef.

The biggest surprise to us remains that Ramsay is somehow able to continue doing everything that he has on his metaphorical plate here. Think about it for a moment: In addition to doing his competition shows MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen, he’s also got this going alongside his popular YouTube Channel and all sorts of other endeavors. Granted, he’s always been busy, but doing Uncharted in particular comes with its fair share of challenges. For starters, there is that heavy travel component to it! That’s without even thinking about all of the various complications that come about in the wake of the global health crisis.

Our hope here of course is that Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 4 will be premiering at some point in 2022, but we don’t think that this is an announcement that can be hurried along. Our hope is just that Ramsay and his crew take their time to make a perfect batch of episodes and then come back when they are 100% ready.

In addition to airing on National Geographic, a big part of this show’s model for success is them being available on Disney+. This is what helps to make Uncharted such a hit — viewers have a chance to experience some of Gordon’s adventures all over the globe.

