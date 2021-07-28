Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Season 11 episode 9 return date







Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? For those wanting an answer to that question or more news on what lies ahead, we’ve got all of that within this piece!

We begin here, though, with some specifics insofar as scheduling goes — unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has to do with the simple fact that tonight will feature continued coverage of the Olympics and with that, we’re going to be left waiting until Wednesday, August 11 to see what’s next. There are still a number of important episodes to go this season, and there are also some notable guests entering the kitchen!

For one fine example of that, you don’t have to look any further than Roy Choi. The street-food pioneer is going to be entering the kitchen looking to see if the home cooks can master what he’s made so much of his living on. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, tasks the home cooks with making a street food dish worthy of a Michelin star restaurant. This week, the home cooks are fighting for immunity in the next challenge in the all-new “Roy Choi – Elevated Street Food” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1109) (TV-14 L)

When the show returns, we’re anticipating that there will be new episodes for the remainder of the season. The season was likely designed from the start knowing that there would be Olympic programming breaking it up, so they made just enough episodes in order to fill up the schedule.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right now

What do you want to see when it comes to MasterChef moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight, and who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







