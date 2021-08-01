Chesapeake Shores season 5 poster hints at new beginnings







Are you prepared for the premiere of Chesapeake Shores season 5 over on Hallmark Channel? There are a lot of changes coming, but also a few reminders that the show’s central themes remain the same: Family, community, and love.

We know that most of the headlines surrounding this season right now are tied to the exit of Jesse Metcalfe as Trace, and we’ll see some of that play out in the first couple of episodes. Beyond that, though, there is SO much to tell and we feel like the poster below (as shared by star Meghan Ory) is indicative of that. This could be a season of tremendous change, but also opportunity. We’re excited to dive into just about every facet of it.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for the season, take a look at that below — we like to think that it sets a good foundation:

Following on the unexpected kiss between them at the end of season four, Abby (Ory) reflects on her relationship with Trace (Metcalfe) and what it means for her future. After insisting that their wedding take place in Chesapeake Shores, David’s (Carlo Marks, “Smallville”) parents present Jess (Mailey) with a legal document that puts her on edge. Bree (Ullerup) returns from London fresh off the run of her play and receives an intriguing job offer that would reunite her with her high school nemesis. Unbeknownst to Connor (Francis), the law firm he’s now working for may be representing a client who could be a major conflict of interest for the O’Brien family.

Now, let’s all collectively cross our fingers and hope that season 5 isn’t the final one for the show. After all, we think that this could set the stage for so much more!

