Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? August episode scoop







Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? We’ll be of course taking on that question within this piece, but also taking a further look towards what the future will be for the series. After all, isn’t there a lot to dive into here?

Let’s kick things off here, though, with the following bit of news that shouldn’t surprise anyone: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. As for the reasoning why, go ahead and look towards the Olympics … again. This is the second week that the show is off the air, with the good news being that it is the final week. In just a matter of seven days, we’ll have new episodes again! As a matter of fact, we’re feeling hopeful that there will be new installments through the remainder of the season.

Want a few more details all about what’s coming? Then we suggest to check out synopses for the next couple of episodes.

Season 6 episode 11, “The Final Frame” – STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (611). Original airdate 8/8/2021.

Season 6 episode 12, “Bored on Board Onboard” – WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot (612). Original airdate 8/15/2021.

Just from reading all of that alone, isn’t it clear that there’s a lot of great stuff worth getting excited for?

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow

What do you want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share in the comments! After you do that, why not come back around for other updates? (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







