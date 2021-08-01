Unforgotten season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The last before big finale on PBS







If you want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Unforgotten season 4 episode 5, let’s start by saying this: There will be fireworks. Maybe not literal ones, but as the Walsh case starts to wind down, there are going to be some major surprises all across the board.

Do we wish that these were happy surprises? Sure, but since when have we ever gotten happy surprises within the television world? What we tend to see instead are a number of shocking ones that could put these characters into greater turmoil. Given that episode 5 is not serving as the end of the season, you should prepare yourself instead for the tension to ramp up, especially when it comes to the character of Cassie.

Below, you can check out the Unforgotten season 4 episode 5 synopsis with some further insight all about what lies ahead:

Cassie and Sunny interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth of what happened to Walsh. Balcombe believes she may have found the cause of death. Unexpectedly, things take a devastating turn for Cassie.

Before we get to the end of the episode, we’re very much excited to see what sort of clues related to Walsh are discovered — but also what the metaphorical cost of doing business is here. For Cassie, we’ve seen the wear and tear of this job impact her significantly over the years; it was a driving force in her contemplating retirement at the start of the season.

No matter what happens in episode 5, rest assured it will set the stage for the finale — and yes, that is absolutely an episode that you’re going to want to watch live. Why have it ruined for you otherwise? Just know in advance that there will be a season 5.

