Outlander season 6 video: Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton BTS fun!







We all know that we’re waiting for a long time to see Outlander season 6 on Starz (think 2022) — why not have a little bit of fun along the way?

Luckily, this is precisely what the new video below courtesy of the network is for. In this, you can see a lively and fun discussion as Richard Rankin (Roger) and Sophie Skelton (Bree) answer questions about how well they truly know each other. The results are every bit as amusing as you’d imagine! It goes well for the two of them here and there … and there are also some times where it goes rapidly off a cliff.

While we’re sure for some this video is going to be about the questions/answers, that’s not what we view it as. Instead, it’s a reminder of the fun relationship that Richard and Sophie have! When you work extremely long hours on location, the best thing that you can hope for is a great relationship with some of your colleagues; it seems like they have that and then some. This may not be footage from season 6, but it’s probably one of many short videos Starz recorded from back when the show was in production. They know that they need little pieces of content to help fill the gaps; this is one of the network’s most-popular shows and it has a fan base all over the world!

If you’re wondering when a full season 6 trailer will be released, our personal expectation is that we’ll see something more when we get around to New York Comic-Con in a couple of months. The challenge there, of course, is actually waiting those couple of months to get to it! Challenges await all of the Frasers in season 6 as we prepare for the start of the Revolutionary War…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roger and Bree on Outlander season 6?

“I know my co-star so well.” Famous last words, famous last words. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/FO7UoNyDFF — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 1, 2021

