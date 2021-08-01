Hightown season 2 premiere date: Where is the news on it at Starz?







What happened to Hightown season 2 at Starz? If you’ve been wondering about that for a while, we understand. It’s been over a year now since the season 1 finale aired, and we also know that the show has both started and finished production on the latest batch of episodes. As a matter of fact, filming for season 2 wrapped earlier this spring! (For some more on that, just take a look at the photo below.)

Ultimately, we’re left in a weird position now where we’re all sitting around and waiting for the network to make some sort of announcement. After all, shouldn’t we collectively be holding our breath for more of Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast? Hightown season 1 didn’t get the attention it deserved, especially when it comes to presenting a great central case and surrounding it with interesting characters.

The ball seems to be in Starz’s court at this point when it comes to determining the future of the show and for now, they have no clear interest in rushing it along. It’s already fair to say that season 2 won’t be arriving at any point this month, though we’re not ruling out it starting at some point in September. There’s a chance that it could help bridge the gap between season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and then season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost — it’d actually be smart for Hightown to air somewhere in there as a way to boost some of its own ratings a little bit.

Whenever the premiere date is announced, let’s cross our fingers and hope that a full trailer is released to go along with it. We need to dive back into Jackie’s world again, and it seems like there’s so much room for the story to build and evolve.

