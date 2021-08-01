Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 1?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this piece, we’ll tell you all you need to know entering a potential August 1 episode

Of course, the good news starts here with this: You will, in fact, have a chance to see more of the show! Tonight’s episode will start at 11:00 p.m. Eastern, and of course there’s a lot for the show to dive into. We do think there’s a chance that he could talk more about the Tokyo Olympics, but there is no guarantee — after all, this is a topic that he has discussed multiple times in the past! There are still new headlines from the Games worth considering, including understanding the importance of mental health in some of these athletes’ lives. We’ll just have to wait and see if this ends up being a focus at all.

Beyond a discussion of the Olympics, there are of course a number of other interesting discussions to be had this week. Oliver could take a larger look at the quest for a massive infrastructure deal, or some of the new reports that are out there about former President Trump’s tax returns.

More than likely, though, you will see Oliver spend a good bit of time on an unlikely discussion, one that is enormously important but also one that has happened to slip through the cracks. For example, we saw him do this last week with housing discrimination, arguably one of the most timely discussions of the season with the current state of the real-estate market.

Tonight’s episode is the second in a run of new installments; hopefully, this is also a run that will not be slowing down anytime soon.

