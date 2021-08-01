Kevin Can F Himself season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?







Following the season 1 finale today, can you expect a Kevin Can F Himself season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that the Annie Murphy-led series ends up getting canceled?

The first thing that we should note here comes from the department of facts: Nothing has been altogether confirmed in regards to the series’ future as of yet. While we remain cautiously optimistic that there are more episodes coming, the ball is going to be in AMC’s court to make a proper decision here.

Trying to gauge the network’s interest in this instance is a far from easy thing to do, and there are a number of reasons that go into that. We do think that everyone behind the scenes would love to do more of this show — Murphy is an incredible talent and stylistically, there’s very little on television like this show. The closest thing was WandaVision, and really the only commonality they shared was using a classic sitcom as a storytelling construct.

The originality behind the scenes here goes a long way, but the unfortunate truth is that there’s no real way to gauge the show’s overall performance over the past couple of months. The live ratings on AMC have been far from spectacular, but these episodes were all made available early to AMC+ subscribers. Not only that, but there are a ton of viewers who may have watched this after the fact on their DVR.

If we had to guess, we’d say that the network will give this show another go just because there’s so much untapped potential still here. Also, AMC needs some shows that aren’t tied to either zombies or the universe of Breaking Bad. They proved with Lodge 49 that they are willing to give even low-rated shows one more chance, and the ratings here are only slightly off of what Lodge 49 drew for its first season.

