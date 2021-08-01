





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We are now in the month of August; does that mean the show is finally there?

Of course, in this piece we’ll take a look at that and chart a path for the series moving forward — after all, there are a handful of things to talk about beyond just that basic question.

If you haven’t watched our full review as of yet for the Yellowstone season 3 finale, why not go ahead and watch that below? After you do, you’re going to want to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are reviews coming up for season 4 the moment that it comes back on the air.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the bad news: There is no Yellowstone tonight. As a matter of fact, we’re probably at least three months away from the show coming back on the air in general. That’s a long time to wait, but we know that the network has a plan, one that involves making the show as successful as possible. Don’t be shocked if it becomes a new tradition airing new episodes in the fall. We’ll see a trial run for season 4, and then we’ll wait and see on a potential season 5.

Moving forward, we’re assuming that season 5 is a foregone conclusion. As for the path beyond that, let’s just say that there are still some questions floating around out there. We’d love for there to be at least two more seasons beyond this upcoming one, and there’s been buzz about the show making it to a season 6. don’t expect that Yellowstone is going to be one of those series that stays on the air for a solid decade; yet, we do at least think it will have a couple more seasons’ worth of telling big and beautiful stories.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss those. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







