Where is Evil season 2 episode 7 this weekend on Paramount+?







Are you looking for Evil season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ this week? If you answer that question with a clear and defiant “yes,” then allow us to lend a helping hand within this article.

The first thing that we have to say here is rather simple — unfortunately, the show is not going to be streaming this weekend after getting new installments the next month and a half. For reasons that are still somewhat mysterious, the folks over at ViacomCBS are giving the show a brief hiatus before diving back into the action a little bit later on in the summer.

If you missed our other recent report on the subject, Evil is going to be on hiatus until we get around to Sunday, August 29 — that’s almost a month away! In that time be sure to go back and re-watch some of the past season 2 episodes, as there are a few little tidbits scattered throughout that you may have missed. A lot of time and effort is put into making this show; it’s so much more than just spooky stuff that you tend to see time and time again.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see where things go content-wise, but once Evil is back, rest assured that there should be no big breaks again until season 2 is over. Also, take comfort in knowing that there is already a season 3 ordered over at Paramount+. While it may have been frustrating being forced to wait so long for the series to come back, at least this gives Robert and Michelle King plenty of time in order to write some fascinating stories for the future.

