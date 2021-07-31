Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto, week 4?







The Power of Veto Competition took place today in the Big Brother 23 house and, of course, there were big implications behind what would happen.

Before we share the winner, here’s a quick breakdown for those of you who have may have missed some of the news as of late — Head of Household Christian nominated Whitney and Hannah for eviction. There has been some back-and-forth on who the target could be but in the end, we think the Cookout will have Hannah’s back and keep her around. The fear is that the alliance ends up being exposed and of course, they don’t want that.

Playing in the Veto today were Christian, Hannah, Whitney, Derek X., Claire, and Azah. It’s a tough position for Derek or Azah to be in if they win, so we almost wondered how hard they would really try. Yet, there’s also incentive to go for it if it looks like Whitney is actually close to winning!

Without further ado, the winner of the Veto is… Christian! Yes, he has won yet another competition. This is his second straight Veto and it comes after he just won HoH — basically, this means that he’s going to be an enormous threat to everyone in the game. We doubt that he will do anything to change the nominees now, largely since it’d mean getting even more blood on his hands moving forward. (This guy is going to be TOUGH to get rid of — that much feels clear at this point.)

