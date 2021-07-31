Yellowstone season 4 debate: Will revenge come quickly for John Dutton?







If you’ve seen a number of the teases that are out there already about Yellowstone season 4, you are familiar with a central theme: Revenge. So much of what we’ve seen on this show through the first three seasons is a battle, whether it be over land or over control.

In trying to kill John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton, someone out there is clearly scared; not only that, but they are greedy for control beyond measure.

So provided that John at least survives (it’s hard to imagine he’ll die), what sort of revenge could we see? We’re imagining already an epic showdown early on this season … but it can’t be something that happens right away. If all of season 4 is promoted around this idea of vengeance, isn’t it going to be a little anticlimactic if a lot of the loose ends are tied up almost right away? We tend to imagine so. Not only that, but it could take some time for John/whoever else survives to identify the culprits given that there are a lot of variables at play here.

Then, once our main characters know who is responsible, there’s another component to this, as well — they have to actually formulate the right plan. If you just go after Jamie, Jamie’s father, Market Equities, or anyone else who is responsible for what happened (those are just some theories), then you could end up getting hurt yourself. We expect this to be a season-long story; that’s the way to achieve the most dramatic impact, plus also ensure that we have something to be excited about all the way to the very end.

Do you think revenge is going to be a long-simmering storyline on Yellowstone season 4?

