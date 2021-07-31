New Amsterdam season 4: A sneaky behind-the-scenes tease?







We’re all very-much in a waiting game at present for New Amsterdam season 4 to premiere, and we’re happy to take any little tease that we can.

Sometimes, though, it takes a little bit of time to decipher what a specific tease is. Take, for example, one posted earlier this week from showrunner David Schulner. In response to people wanting some behind-the-scenes Max/Helen content, he posted a photo of himself on set at four in the morning. At first, this is just a cheeky response to fans wanting a ton of spoilers … but then you take note of the setting.

For those eagle-eyed fans out there, you may recognize the setting in the background here as Dr. Sharpe’s bedroom! Is this a tease that we’re going to see some Sharpwin content there when New Amsterdam returns? You certainly should count on it! This would go in line with much of what Schulner and the show’s producers have been saying for a good while now; there have been suggestions all over the place that they are going to dive head-first into Max and Helen’s relationship when the show returns. So much of the season 3 finale was about setting up the path to do just that!

In the end, we’re sure that the upcoming premiere episode is going to do its part to serve as a balancing act. You’ll get some great content from the world of Sharpwin, but at the same time updates on some other characters and some new medical cases. Because New Amsterdam has been on the air for a good while now, we have a reasonable sense of how the series looks and feels. We don’t think there’s any pressure behind the scenes to reinvent the wheel here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Max and Helen on New Amsterdam season 4?

This is me on set at 4 am. Is this what you had in mind? #NewAmsterdam #DamFam https://t.co/z9Ap2uzXFG pic.twitter.com/58Bkdef3jo — David Schulner (@davidschulner) July 30, 2021

